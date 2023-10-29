Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 55,727 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Vulcan Materials worth $217,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $193.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.64. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

