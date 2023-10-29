Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,450 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.66% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $190,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $234.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.11. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.56 and a twelve month high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

