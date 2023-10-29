BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 3,175 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,008,000 after acquiring an additional 511,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,310,000 after acquiring an additional 122,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.91.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

