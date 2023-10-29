BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $828,901,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

