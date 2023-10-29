BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 3,189 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PH opened at $366.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.76 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

