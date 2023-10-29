BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 648 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,395,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in IQVIA by 18.6% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.00 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

