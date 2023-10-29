BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 47,879 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,510 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

