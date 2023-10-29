BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in KB Home by 4.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

