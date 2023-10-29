BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,764,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,819 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 336,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 68,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 236,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

