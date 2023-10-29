BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.40 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 62.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

