BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.53 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $176.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.03.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

