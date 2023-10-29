BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.60 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average is $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $448,126.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,220,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $448,126.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,220,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $2,622,591. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

