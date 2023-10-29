BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.74 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of EXC opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

