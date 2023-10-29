BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,542 shares of company stock valued at $88,673,763 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

