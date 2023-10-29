BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 40.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

