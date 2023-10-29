BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 179.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Cercano Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 220,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after buying an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105,319 shares of company stock worth $102,294,511. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 1.2 %

DDOG opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,589.22 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

