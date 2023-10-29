BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 11,873 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,883,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

