BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 5,527 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after buying an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AECOM by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 467.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,657,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,864 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $74.81 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

