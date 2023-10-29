BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 9,757 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1,581.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.36. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.49 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

