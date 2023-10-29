BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $135,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.57.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,722. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.