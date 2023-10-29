BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $125.99 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

