BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 10,564 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

AYI opened at $158.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.20 and its 200 day moving average is $162.86. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

