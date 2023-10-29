BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 22,884 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $399.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.43. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.77 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

