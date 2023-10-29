BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 30,171 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,171 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

