BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.