Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 75.74%. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BSM opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

