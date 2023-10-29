BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BFZ opened at $9.91 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $113,939.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,305,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,015,928.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 226,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,268 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $179,000.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

