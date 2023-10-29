Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 218.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,381,651 shares of company stock worth $198,022,087 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

