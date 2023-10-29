Boise Cascade (BCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $90.19.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $928,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $928,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,908. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCC. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.