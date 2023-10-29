BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Stephens

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.43.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

BOKF stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after acquiring an additional 132,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 78,782 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 16,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

