Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $121.35, but opened at $117.48. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $115.93, with a volume of 104,740 shares traded.
The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.
In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.55.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
