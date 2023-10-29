Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $121.35, but opened at $117.48. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $115.93, with a volume of 104,740 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.