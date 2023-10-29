Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHF stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 68,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

