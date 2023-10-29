Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BWEN. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

BWEN opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $333,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,790 shares of company stock worth $28,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

