Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT at $48.17

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.
CQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
CQP stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.08.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
