Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) PT at C$220.45

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$220.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins set a C$225.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC set a C$225.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$218.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$189.34 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$182.01 and a 1-year high of C$209.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$196.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$198.15.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$5.49 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.8929863 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

