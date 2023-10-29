Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price at $14.75

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Evercore ISI raised Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,444 shares of company stock worth $449,210 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $903.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Magnite has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.56 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. Analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

