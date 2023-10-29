Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 49,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.