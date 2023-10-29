Brokers Issue Forecasts for Franklin Covey Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a report released on Thursday, October 26th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FC opened at $37.69 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $497.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 103,060 shares during the period. Praetorian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $2,585,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 439,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 84,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.