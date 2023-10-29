Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BURL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.79.

BURL stock opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.20. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

