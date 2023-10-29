Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Holdings Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,733,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 658,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 14.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.