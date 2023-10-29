Campion Asset Management Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Campion Asset Management decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.3% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $422.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

