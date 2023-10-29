Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Buy

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Cameco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 252.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,341,000 after acquiring an additional 493,514 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

