Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Cardinal Health worth $218,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.