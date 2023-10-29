Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $91.39 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

