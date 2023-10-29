CarParts.com (PRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect CarParts.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarParts.com stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.19. CarParts.com has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 41.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 208,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 60,626 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 36.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 162,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 85.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PRTS. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

