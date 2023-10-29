Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) vs. Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Head to Head Comparison

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Carrefour and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carrefour has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrefour and Davide Campari-Milano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $87.56 billion 0.14 $1.42 billion N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carrefour and Davide Campari-Milano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 1 1 1 0 2.00 Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Carrefour beats Davide Campari-Milano on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products. The company is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

