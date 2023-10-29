Centerspace (CSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Centerspace has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $71.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Centerspace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Centerspace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

