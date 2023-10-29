Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

