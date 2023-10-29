ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Get ChampionX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.38 on Thursday. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,239 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 928.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.