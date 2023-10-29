Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $146.58, but opened at $138.46. Chart Industries shares last traded at $127.09, with a volume of 349,204 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 645.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -239.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.97.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

